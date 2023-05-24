Kathal Movie Climax: कहीं पर निगाहें, कहीं पर निशाना लगा बैठीं Sanya Malhotra, आखिर कौन निकला कटहल चोर!
Kathal Movie Climax: कहीं पर निगाहें, कहीं पर निशाना लगा बैठीं Sanya Malhotra, आखिर कौन निकला कटहल चोर!

Kathal Movie Ending Scene: विधायक के घर पेड़ पर लटके दो कटहल चोरी हुए हैं और इसकी जांच की बागडोर आ पहुंची है महिमा बसोर (सान्या मल्होत्रा) के हाथों में...लेकिन महिमा भी इस तीर से ऐसा निशाना लगाती है जिसके बारे में कोई सोच भी नहीं पाता.

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Kathal Movie Climax: कहीं पर निगाहें, कहीं पर निशाना लगा बैठीं Sanya Malhotra, आखिर कौन निकला कटहल चोर!

Sanya Malhotra Kathal Movie: सान्या मल्होत्रा (Sanya Malhotra) इन दिनों काफी बिजी रहीं दरअसल वो कटहल (Kathal) चोरी का केस सुलझा रही थीं. अब भईं करें भी क्या चोरी भी तो विधायक जी के घर पर हुई थी तो फिर इसे कैसे यूं छोड़ सकते हैं. खैर पुलिसवालों ने पूरी ताकत झोंकी...चोर तो मिला लेकिन कटहल नहीं. कॉमेडी में जबरदस्त व्यंग्य करती फिल्म कटहल जो देख चुके हैं वो क्लाइमैक्स से वाकिफ होंगे ही लेकिन जिन्होंने अभी तक ये फिल्म नहीं देखी वो कटहल चोर का नाम सुनेंगे तो दंग रह जाएंगे. 

