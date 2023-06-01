Sara Ali Khan Mahakal: महाकाल के दर्शन करने के बाद ट्रोल हुईं सारा अली खान, दिया करारा जवाब; बोलीं- लोग जो चाहे कहे, मैं जाऊंगी
Sara Ali Khan ने जैसे ही उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर में भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद लिया तो ट्रोलर्स उन्हें मंदिर जाने को लेकर ट्रोल करने लगे. अब एक्ट्रेस ने भी ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है जो वायरल हो रहा है.

Jun 01, 2023

Sara Ali Khan on Trollers: उज्जैन में महाकाल (Mahakal) में सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) ने भोलेनाथ के दर्शन किए और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया. सारा को विधि विधान से पूजा करते हुए देख कुछ मुस्लिम लोगों को अच्छा नहीं लगा और वो एक्ट्रेस को मुस्लिम होते हुए मंदिर में पूजा करने को लेकर ट्रोल करने लगे.लेकिन अब सारा अली खान ने मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना के लिए ट्रोल किए जाने पर चुप्पी तोड़ी है. 

