Weekend Planner: थिएटर और ओटीटी पर इस हफ्ते है बहुत कुछ; सत्यप्रेम की कथा, लस्ट स्टोरीज 2 और...
Satyaprem Ki Katha: इस हफ्ते सबकी नजरें कार्तिक आर्यन-कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर सत्यप्रेम की कथा पर है. फिल्म ट्रेड को भी इससे उम्मीद है क्योंकि साल की पहली छह माही में अभी तक सिर्फ तीन फिल्में हिट हैं. लेकिन ओटीटी पर फिल्म को टक्कर देने वाला कंटेंट भी आ रहा है. आप प्लान कर सकते हैं अपना वीकेंड...

 

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Lust Stories 2: इस सप्ताह गुरुवार को बकरीद है और एंटरटनमेंट की दुनिया में इसी दिन से वीकेंड शुरू हो जाएगा. सिनेमाघरों और ओटीटी पर फिल्में रिलीज होगी. कुछ गुरुवार को और कुछ शुक्रवार को. ओटीटी के दौर में फिल्मों के साथ दर्शक वेबसीरीज का भी इंतजार करते हैं. इस हफ्ते दर्शकों के सामने वीकेंड में मनोरंजन का पूरा पैकेज रहेगा. जानिए क्या-क्या है विकल्प हैं आपके पास...

