Pasoori Nu Song Out: रिलीज हुआ 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'पसूरी नु' गाना, रोमांस में डूबे कियारा और कार्तिक
Pasoori Nu Song Out: रिलीज हुआ 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'पसूरी नु' गाना, रोमांस में डूबे कियारा और कार्तिक

Satyaprem Ki Katha फिल्म का नया गाना 'पसूरी नु' गाना रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने को कियारा और कार्तिक पर इतनी खूबसूरती से फिल्माया गया है कि दोनों की रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री में आप डूब जाएंगे.इस गाने को कियारा- कार्तिक दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Pasoori Nu Song Out: रिलीज हुआ 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'पसूरी नु' गाना, रोमांस में डूबे कियारा और कार्तिक

Satyaprem Ki Katha: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का 'पसूरी नु' गाना रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने में कार्तिक और कियारा एक साथ जमकर डांस करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. इस गाने में लोकेशन के अलावा कियारा और कार्तिक की केमिस्ट्री भी खूब पसंद की जा रही है. इस गाने को कार्तिक और कियारा दोनों ने शेयर किया है.

