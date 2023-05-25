Shahid Kapoor ने Bloddy Daddy के लिए वसूली 40 करोड़ फीस! एक्टर ने चुप्पी तोड़ कहा- आप मैथ्स में...
Shahid Kapoor Fees: बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहिद कपूर ने हाल ही में ब्लडी डैडी के लिए 40 करोड़ फीस वसूलने  वाली अफवाहों पर चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. एक्टर ने 40 करोड़ फीस वसूलने वाली खबरों को पूरी तरह से अफवाह बताया है. 

May 25, 2023

Shahid Kapoor Bloody Daddy: जब वी मेट, हैदर, कबीर सिंह, फर्जी जैसी फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज करने के बाद शाहिद कपूर (Shahid Kapoor) अब एक्शन शो ब्लडी डैडी में नजर आने वाले हैं. शाहिद कपूर को लेकर कई दिनों से ऐसी खबर सामने आ रही थी कि एक्टर ने ब्लडी डैडी के लिए 40 करोड़ रुपए फीस वसूली है. फीस की खबरों पर शाहिद कपूर (Shahid Kapoor Fees) ने अब अपना रिएक्शन दे दिया है. एक्टर ने पहले तो शॉक होकर फिर मजाकिया अंदाज में कहा, 'अरे देदो मुझे यार'. 

