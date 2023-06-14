Singer Sharda: तितली उड़ी... की गायिका नहीं रहीं, शारदा के कारण बनी फिल्म फेयर में बेस्ट फीमेल सिंगर की कैटेगरी
topStories1hindi1737900
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Singer Sharda: तितली उड़ी... की गायिका नहीं रहीं, शारदा के कारण बनी फिल्म फेयर में बेस्ट फीमेल सिंगर की कैटेगरी

Singer Sharda No More: सदाबहार गाने तितली उड़ी, उड़ जो चली... की गायिका शारदा का आज निधन हो गया. हिंदी सिनेमा के म्यूजिकल इतिहास में सैकड़ों गायक-गायिकाओं ने हजारों बेहतरीन गाने दिए. लेकिन शारदा का नाम इसलिए भी सदा रहेगा क्योंकि उनकी वजह से फिल्म फेयर पुरस्कारों में बेस्ट फीमेल सिंगर कैटेगरी की शुरुआत हुई. क्यों और कैसे, यह जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Singer Sharda: तितली उड़ी... की गायिका नहीं रहीं, शारदा के कारण बनी फिल्म फेयर में बेस्ट फीमेल सिंगर की कैटेगरी

Singer Sharda Songs: इतिहास रचने वाले कुछ अलग काम जरूर करते हैं. हिंदी फिल्म संगीत के इतिहास में गायिका शारदा राजन अयंगर (Sharda Rajan Iyengar) की खास जगह है. शारदा को हिंदी फिल्मों में 1960 और 1970 के दौर की शानदार गायिकाओं में गिना जाता है. यूं तो उनसे पहले भी फिल्मों में एक से बढ़कर एक गायिकाएं थीं, मगर शारदा की वजह से गायिकाओं के लिए पुरस्कार समारोहों में अलग से अवार्ड शुरू हुए. आज उन्हीं शारदा का निधन हो गया. वह 86 वर्ष की थीं. हिंदी फिल्मों में उन्होंने दर्जनों गाने गाए, लेकिन जिस गाने ने उन्हें घर-घर पहुंचाया, वह थाः तितली उड़ी, उड़ जो चली, फूल ने कहा आजा मेरे पास, तितली कहे मैं चली आकाश. अपने तरह का यह अलग गाना है और आज भी सुना जाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!