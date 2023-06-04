Kalpana Chawla: हो रही कल्पना चावला की बायोपिक की तैयारी, एक्ट्रेस का नाम और पोस्टर हुआ लीक
topStories1hindi1724465
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Kalpana Chawla: हो रही कल्पना चावला की बायोपिक की तैयारी, एक्ट्रेस का नाम और पोस्टर हुआ लीक

Kalpana Chawla Biopic: क्या भारत की बेटी कहलाने वाली अंतरिक्ष यात्री कल्पना चावला की बायोपिक बनाने की तैयारी हो रही है! फिलहाल ऑफिशियल अनाउंसमेंट नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया में एक पोस्टर लीक होने की खबरें हैं. जिसके अनुसार बायोपिक बन रही है. एक्ट्रेस का नाम पर लोग बहस कर रहे हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kalpana Chawla: हो रही कल्पना चावला की बायोपिक की तैयारी, एक्ट्रेस का नाम और पोस्टर हुआ लीक

Shraddha Kapoor: हाल में जब श्रद्धा कपूर नए हेयरस्टाइल के साथ छोटे बालों में देखा गया था, तो लोगों को अंदाज हो गया था कि वह कोई नया प्रोजेक्ट कर रही हैं. मगर कोई अंदाजा नहीं लगा पाया कि श्रद्धा ने अपने बाल क्यों काटे हैं. लेकिन अब इंटरनेट पर एक अनाउंसमेंट पोस्टर के लीक होकर वायरल हो गया है, जिसने सारी कहानी खोल दी है. इस पोस्टर के बाद अटकलें लग रही हैं कि श्रद्धा कपूर एस्ट्रोनॉट कल्पना चावला की बायोपिक के लिए तैयारी कर रही हैं. मगर कई लोग इसे लेकर अब तरह-तरह की बातें कर रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’