Bahubali Movie: क्या? SS Rajamouli ने 'बाहुबली' बनाने के लिए इतने मोटे ब्याज पर लिया था 400 करोड़ का कर्ज!
Bahubali Facts: एक्टर राणा दग्गुबाती (Rana Daggubati) ने हाल ही में एक इवेंट में खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि बाहुबली फिल्म के लिए 300-400 करोड़ रुपए 24 परसेंट ब्याज पर उधार लिया गया था. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

SS Rajamouli Movies: बाहुबली फिल्म (Bahubali Movie) को लेकर एक शॉकिंग फैक्ट सामने आया है, जिसके बाद फैन्स एसएस राजामौली के मुरीद हो गए हैं. जी हां...हाल ही में बाहुबली एक्टर राणा दग्गुबाती (Rana Daggubati) ने एक इवेंट में बताया है कि एसएस राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) ने फिल्म के लिए 400 करोड़ रुपए उधार लिए थे. राणा दग्गुबाती ने इंटरव्यू में बात करते हुए कहा कि फिल्म के लिए 24 प्रतिशत ब्याज पर साढ़े पांच साल के लिए पैसा लिया गया था. बाहुबली फिल्म एक्टर ने फिल्म से जुड़ी कई अन्य बातों का खुलासा भी किया है.

