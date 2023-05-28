Sushant Singh Rajput: OMG! इस शख्स की सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से मिलती है हूबहू शक्ल, तस्वीरें देख हो जाएंगे कंफ्यूज
Sushant Singh Rajput से मिलते-जुलते एक शख्स की वीडियो और फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. वायरल शख्स की शक्ल और लुक देख फैंस एकदम कंफ्यूज हो गए हैं. 

Sushant Singh Rajput Duplicate: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) आज हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन फिर भी उनकी तस्वीरें आए-दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती रहती हैं. हाल ही में एक शख्स का वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे लोग दिवंगत एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput Duplicate) का हमशक्ल बता रहे हैं. जी हां...वायरल हो रहे शख्स की वीडियो देख लोगों को अपनी आंखों पर यकीन नहीं हो रहा और कुछ लोग तो शख्स को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से कंफ्यूज ही कर बैठे हैं. 

