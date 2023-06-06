Swara Bhaskar Pregnant: शादी के 3 महीने बाद ही स्वरा भास्कर ने किया प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान, फहद संग शेयर की रोमांटिक फोटोज
Swara Bhaskar Pregnant: शादी के 3 महीने बाद ही स्वरा भास्कर ने किया प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान, फहद संग शेयर की रोमांटिक फोटोज

Swara Bhaskar ने प्रेग्नेंसी की अफवाहों के बीच फैंस को गुड न्यूज दी है. एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की जो वायरल हो रही है. तस्वीरें में स्वरा और फहद काफी ज्यादा खुश लग रहे हैं.

Swara Bhaskar Pregnant: शादी के 3 महीने बाद ही स्वरा भास्कर ने किया प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान, फहद संग शेयर की रोमांटिक फोटोज

Swara Bhaskar Pregnant: स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhaskar) की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरें बीते कई दिनों से आ रही थी. लेकिन अब इन खबरों पर ब्रेक लगाते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर फहद के साथ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान किया है. इन तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए दिखीं. इन तस्वीरों को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि स्वरा आलिया और रणबीर को फॉलो कर रही है. इसी वजह से हड़बड़ाहट में शादी की थी.

