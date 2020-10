करण जौहर के दो 'स्टूडेंट' एक साथ करने चले 'हीरोपंती'

NGEFamily is pleased to announce that our tigerjackieshroff is now a part of 2 action franchises With SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 going on floors, Baaghi4 makes it's way soon! To be directed by @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala . . . . . action #actionfranchise tigershroff tigerjackieshroff tiger actionmovie bollywood ngemovies actionmovies baaghi baaghi2 baaghi3 heropanti heropantimovie ronnie

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:54am PDT