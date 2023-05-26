The Kerala Story: 'द केरला स्टोरी' निर्देशक सुदीप्तो सेन अस्पताल में भर्ती, तनाव की वजह से बिगड़ी तबीयत
The Kerala Story: 'द केरला स्टोरी' निर्देशक सुदीप्तो सेन अस्पताल में भर्ती, तनाव की वजह से बिगड़ी तबीयत

The Kerala Story फिल्म के डायरेक्टर सुदीप्तो सेन अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए हैं. खबरों की मानें तो फिल्म पर चल रहे विवाद और काम में बिजी होने की वजह से काफी तनाव में थे जिसके कारण उनकी तबीयत खराब हो गई.

May 26, 2023

The Kerala Story Director Hospitalized: 'द केरला स्टोरी' के (The Kerala Story) डायरेक्टर को लेकर बड़ी खबर है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो फिल्म के डायरेक्टर सुदीप्तो सेन (Sudipto Sen) की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई जिसके बाद उन्हें आनन-फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. जानकारी के मुताबिक फिल्म को लेकर चल रहे विवाद और व्यस्तता के कारण वो काफी ज्यादा तनाव में थे जिसकी वजह से उनकी अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई. फिलहाल फिल्म का प्रमोशन पर कुछ दिनों के लिए रोक दिया गया है.

