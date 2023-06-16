Tiku Weds Sheru: टीकू और शेरू की अनबन देख आ जाएगा मजा..रोके नहीं रूकेगी हंसी
Tiku Weds Sheru Release Date: टीकू वेड्स शेरू का ट्रेलर तो आप देख ही चुके हैं लेकिन अब प्राइम वीडियो पर अवनीत कौर औरनवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी स्टारर इस फिल्म का का स्पेशल सीन शेयर किया गया है जो लाजवाब है.

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) और अवनीत कौर (Avneet Kaur) इस वक्त अपनी फिल्म टीकू वेड्स शेरू (Tiku Weds Sheru) को लेकर काफी चर्चा में हैं. फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है जो लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. इसी बीच फिल्म का एक स्पेशल सीन प्राइम वीडियो पर शेयर किया गया है जिसे देखने के बाद आप अपनी हंसी रोके नही रोक सकेंगे. ये डायलॉग सीन अवनीत कौर और नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी के बीच फिल्माया गया है जो वाकई लाजवाब है. 

