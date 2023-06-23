Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! खुद का ऑडिशन देखकर हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! खुद का ऑडिशन देखकर हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

Vivek Dahiya Struggle Story: विवेक दहिया ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में रिवील किया कि जब वो मुंबई एक्टर बनने आए तो उनक पर्सनेलिटी खूबसूरत फिल्म में मेल लीड के लिए परफेक्ट थी लेकिन जब उन्होंने ऑडिशन दिया तो उनकी सारी हेकड़ी निकल गई.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor की 'खूबसूरत' में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! खुद का ऑडिशन देखकर हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi: विवेक दहिया ने भले ही टीवी और फिल्मों में कम ही काम किया लेकिन वो किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं. उनकी अपनी फैन फोलोइंग है और सधी हुई एक्टिंग से वो हर बार लोगों को काफी पसंद भी आए. अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में विवेक दहिया (Vivek Dahiya) ने खुद से जुड़ी कई दिलचस्प बातें बताई हैं जो उनके फैंस शायद नहीं जानते होंगे. क्या आप जानते हैं कि विवेक ने सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) की फिल्म खूबसूरत में लीड रोल के लिए ऑडिशन दिया था. 

