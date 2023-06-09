जब फ्लॉप फिल्मों ने Shilpa Shetty की नाक में किया दम, एक्ट्रेस ने सर्जरी से ठीक करवाया चेहरा!
topStories1hindi1729890
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

जब फ्लॉप फिल्मों ने Shilpa Shetty की नाक में किया दम, एक्ट्रेस ने सर्जरी से ठीक करवाया चेहरा!

Shilpa Shetty Movies: 2000 के दशक की शुरुआत में एक इंटरव्यू में शिल्पा ने कहा था कि उन्हें फिल्मों में अच्छे रोल्स नहीं मिल रहे थे. “मुझे उसी तरह के रोल मिल रहे थे जिनमें मुझे छोटे-मोटे सीन्स, दो-तीन गाने दिए जाते थे. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

जब फ्लॉप फिल्मों ने Shilpa Shetty की नाक में किया दम, एक्ट्रेस ने सर्जरी से ठीक करवाया चेहरा!

Shilpa Shetty Career: बॉलीवुड स्टार शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) ने शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) और काजोल (Kajol) अभिनीत 1993 की हिट बाज़ीगर (Baazigar) के साथ शुरुआत की थी. भले ही शिल्पा शेट्टी की पहली फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही हो, लेकिन उन्हें अपने फिल्मी करियर में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव का सामना करना पड़ा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट