10 Years of YJHD: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani हो गई पुरानी, जानें 10 साल बाद कहां हैं फिल्म के सितारे
topStories1hindi1719050
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

10 Years of YJHD: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani हो गई पुरानी, जानें 10 साल बाद कहां हैं फिल्म के सितारे

ये जवानी है दीवानी को आज 10 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं. आईए जानते है 10 सालों के बाद फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट कहा और क्या कर रही हैं. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

10 Years of YJHD: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani हो गई पुरानी, जानें 10 साल बाद कहां हैं फिल्म के सितारे

10 Years of YJHD: बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को रोमांटिक कॉमेडी बनाने में बहुत आनंद आता है, लेकिन उनमें से चंद फिल्में ही होती है जो अलग और हटकर होती हैं जो दर्शकों के दिल मे सालों तक घर कर जाती हैं. ऐसी ही फिल्म है ये जवानी है दीवानी. इस फिल्म को अयान मुखर्जी द्वारा निर्देशित किया गया था. आज इस फिल्म को 10 साल पूरे हो चूके हैं, लेकिन आज भी ये फिल्म हमारी पीढ़ी की सबसे पसंदीदा रोमांटिक कॉमेडी में से एक है. इस फिल्म में चार दोस्तों की कहानी दिखाई गई है.  लंबी ट्रिप से लेकर उनकी लापरवाह हंसी,उनके खट्टे-मीठे पल दिखाए गए. ये एक ऐसी फिल्म है जिसे बार-बार देखने के बाद भी मन नहीं भड़ता .फिल्म रिलीज के इतने साल भी बन्नी और नैना  सभी को याद हैं. ये जवानी है दीवानी को रिलीज़ हुए दस साल हो चुके हैं, तो आइए  एक नज़र डालते हैं कि फिल्म के सितारें 10 साल में कहां पहुंच गए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला