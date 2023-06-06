Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे 2.5 लाख टिकट, लोग पूछ रहे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे 2.5 लाख टिकट, लोग पूछ रहे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट

Vicky Kaushal Film: शाहरुख खान की पठान पर आरोप लगे थे कि फिल्म को हिट कराने के लिए निर्माता ने खुद टिकट खरीदे. शाहरुख के फैन क्लबों को देश भर में मुफ्त टिकट दिए गए. अब जरा हटके जरा बचके ने एक पर एक टिकट फ्री की योजना देश में कुछ जगहों पर चलाई. इसके बाद फिल्म के कलेक्शन के आंकड़े सवालों के घेरे में हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे 2.5 लाख टिकट, लोग पूछ रहे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट

Sara Ali Khan Film: बॉलीवुड के निर्माताओं और सितारों की हालत इस समय ऐसी है कि किसी भी हाल में वे खुद को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सफल दिखाना चाहते हैं. सबसे ताजा मामला है विक्की कौशल और सारा अली खान स्टारर फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बच के. फिल्म के पीआर पहले ही दिन से बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन के आंकड़े भेज रहे हैं कि कब-कब कितना कमाया. फिल्म को कामयाब बताया जा रहा है, लेकिन अब इसे लेकर कुछ सवाल मीडिया में उठने लगे हैं. असल में खबरें आ रही हैं कि जरा हटके जरा बचके के निर्माता को फिल्म में घाटा हो गया है. इसकी वजह है, देश के कई सिनेमाघरों में उनके द्वारा चलाई गई एक टिकट पर दूसरा टिकट फ्री वाली स्कीम.

