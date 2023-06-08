Miss World 2023 Peagent: इस बार भारत में होगा ये ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट, ये सुंदरी लेगी इंडिया की तरफ से हिस्सा
topStories1hindi1730243
Hindi Newsमनोरंजन

Miss World 2023 Peagent: इस बार भारत में होगा ये ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट, ये सुंदरी लेगी इंडिया की तरफ से हिस्सा

Miss World Contest in India: मिस वर्ल्ड 2023 इस बार भारत में होने जा रहा है जिसमें 130 देशों की खूबसूरती परियां हिस्सा लेंगीं और अपने विवेक से ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट का खूबसूरत ताज सिर पर सजाएंगी.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

Miss World 2023 Peagent: इस बार भारत में होगा ये ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट, ये सुंदरी लेगी इंडिया की तरफ से हिस्सा

Miss World 2023: जी हां...वो घड़ी आ ही गई जिसका इंतजार भारत को लंबे अरसे से था. 27 सालों के बाद आखिरकार फिर से भारत को मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता (Miss World Contest) की मेजबानी करने का मौका मिला है. जिसका ऐलान आज कर दिया गय है. इसी के साथ भारत में इसे लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं. अलग-अलग शहरों में इस ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट को लेकर आयोजन किए जाएंगे. जिनमें 130 देशों की खूबसूरत सुंदरियां हिस्सा लेंगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी