Juhi Chawla: जूही चावला के साथ हुआ धोखा, फिल्म हुई डिब्बे में बंद तो प्रोड्यूसर ने बना दिया टेली सीरियल
Juhi Chawla Career: मिस इंडिया बनने के बाद जूही चावला ने दूरदर्शन से शुरुआत की थी, परंतु सीरियल फ्लॉप साबित हुआ. इसके बाद जूही ने फिल्मों का रुख किया. मगर तब उनके साथ धोखा हो गया, जब उनकी फिल्म को प्रोड्यूसर ने टीवी सीरियल में बदल कर दूरदर्शन को बेच दिया. क्यों हुआ ऐसा, जानिए...

 

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Juhi Chawla Films: जूही चावला का एक्टिंग करियर (Acting Career) करीब साढ़े तीन दशक पुराना है. उन्होंने 1984 में मिस इंडिया (Miss India) खिताब जीतने के बाद फिल्मों में करियर शुरू किया था. परंतु वह गैर फिल्मी परिवार से थीं. आम तौर पर ऐक्टर बहुत सोच समझकर फिल्में साइन करते हैं मगर कई बार उनसे भी लोगों को पहचानने में धोखा हो जाता है. ऐसा ही कुछ जूही के साथ करियर के शुरुआती दिनों में हो गया. उन्होंने एक फिल्म साइन की, जन्नत. लेकिन फिल्म बनते-बनते बात बिगड़ गई और यह डिब्बे में बंद हो गई. परंतु एक दिन जूही चौंक गईं जब उन्हें बताया गया कि वह दूरदर्शन (Doordarshan) पर एक सीरियल में नजर आ रही हैं. जबकि जूही ने किसी टीवी सीरियल (TV Serial) में काम नहीं किया था.

