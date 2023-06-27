हजार रुपये से भी सस्ते ये फोन्स मचा रहे धमाल, पूरे मार्केट में चलता है इनका सिक्का
topStories1hindi1756387
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स

हजार रुपये से भी सस्ते ये फोन्स मचा रहे धमाल, पूरे मार्केट में चलता है इनका सिक्का

Feature Phone: सस्ते फोन्स के इनसे तगड़े ऑप्शन पूरे मार्केट में नहीं हैं और सबसे जरूरी बात ये है कि ये काफी ज्यादा मजबूत होते हैं और साथ ही बेहद दमदार भी होते हैं.  

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

हजार रुपये से भी सस्ते ये फोन्स मचा रहे धमाल, पूरे मार्केट में चलता है इनका सिक्का

Cheapest Feature Phone: ज्यादातर लोग जिनका काम कॉलिंग से जुड़ा हुआ होता है वो अपने पास फीचर फोन सेकेंडरी फोन के तौर पर रखते हैं. इसके पीछे बड़ा कारण है. दरअसल ये फोन चलाने में आसान होते हैं और इनका वजन भी काफी कम होता है. साथ ही साथ ये काफी ज्यादा मजबूत और किफायती भी होते हैं. ऐसे में लोग इनका इस्तेमाल करते हैं. अगर आपके पास भी एक स्मार्टफोन है और आप सेकेंडरी फोन के तौर पर एक फीचर फोन खरीदने का मन बना रहे हैं तो आज हम आपके लिए इनके कुछ धांसू ऑप्शंस लेकर आए हैं जो आपके बजट में आसानी से फिट हो जाएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग