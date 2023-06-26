आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा कमाल का है Jio का ये 1299 का चश्मा, बटन दबाते ही पहुंचा देगा अलग दुनिया में
Jio Dive VR Glass: Jio का ये VR ग्लास आपको एक नेक्स्ट लेवल एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करता है, इसकी कीमत मार्केट में मिलने वाले किसी नॉर्मल VR ग्लास से काफी कम है और ये मजबूत बिल्ड क्वॉलिटी भी ऑफर करता है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Jio Dive VR: अगर आप अपने मनोरंजन के लिए एक बजट VR ग्लास की तलाश कर रहे थे तो अब आपकी तलाश पूरी हो चुकी है क्योंकि हम आज आपके लिए ऐसा तगड़ा प्रोडक्ट लेकर आए हैं जो बेहद ही दमदार है और इसकी कीमत इतनी कम है जिसका आप अंदाजा भी नहीं लगा सकते हैं. ये प्रोडक्ट जिओ का है और आज हम आपके लिए इसकी सारी डीटेल्स लेकर आए हैं. 

