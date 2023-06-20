Window AC Under 25K: इनसे सस्ते विंडो एयर कंडीशनर पूरे मार्केट में नहीं, घर को बना देते हैं शिमला जैसा ठंडा
AC Deals on Flipkart: Window AC पर इससे भारी डिस्काउंट शायद ही आपने देखा होगा, ये एयर कंडीशनर कम क्षमता के जरूर हैं लेकिन आपके रूम को मिनटों में बर्फ जैसा ठंडा कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

AC Discount Offer: अगर कूलर और पंखे से आपको गर्मी से राहत नहीं मिल रही है तो AC का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. हालांकि विंडो एयर कंडीशनर भी 30 हजार रुपये से लेकर 36 हजार रुपये की कीमत तक मिलता है. ऐसे में अगर आपका बजट थोड़ा कम है तो या तो आपको इन्तजार करना पड़ेगा या फिर आइडिया ड्रॉप करना पड़ेगा. अगर आप फिर भी एक विंडो एयर कंडीशनर खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपको ऐसे एयर कंडीशनर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें आप 25 हजार रुपये से भी कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं.  

