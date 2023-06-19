Travel Nausea: सफर के दौरान लग जाती हैं उल्टियां? ये चीजें तुरंत देंगी राहत
topStories1hindi1744091
Hindi NewsHealth

Travel Nausea: सफर के दौरान लग जाती हैं उल्टियां? ये चीजें तुरंत देंगी राहत

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए पहाड़ों पर उल्टी रोकने के कुछ घरेलू उपाय लेकर आए हैं जिनको आजमाकर आपकी उल्टी तुरंत रुक जाएगी जिससे आप ट्रेवलिंग का खूब मजा ले सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं उल्टी रोकने के घरेलू उपाय कौन से हैं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Travel Nausea: सफर के दौरान लग जाती हैं उल्टियां? ये चीजें तुरंत देंगी राहत

Home Remedies For Vomiting: अगर आप एक ट्रेवल लवर है तो आप पहाड़ों पर तो खूब घूमना पसंद करते होंगे. पहाड़ों पर ट्रिप या पिकनिक का अपना अलग ही मजा होता है. लेकिन पहाड़ों के रास्ते बहुत डेढ़े-मेढ़े होते हैं जिसके चलते कई लोग उल्टी करने लगते हैं. इससे न तो वो नजारों के मजे ले पाते हैं और न ही चैन से बैठ पाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए पहाड़ों पर उल्टी रोकने के कुछ घरेलू उपाय लेकर आए हैं जिनको आजमाकर आप ट्रेवलिंग का खूब मजा ले सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Home Remedies For Vomiting) उल्टी रोकने के कुछ घरेलू उपाय....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच