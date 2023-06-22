Bear Attack: भालू ने निकाल ली आंख, फिर भी लड़ता रहा बुजुर्ग, घायल होकर 2 किमी चला और फिर...
Bear Attack: भालू ने निकाल ली आंख, फिर भी लड़ता रहा बुजुर्ग, घायल होकर 2 किमी चला और फिर...

Viral News:  बुजुर्ग की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है और उसका बेलगावी के एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है. घायल बुजुर्ग का नाम विट्टू शलाके है और वह महाराष्ट्र का रहने वाला है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Bear Attack: भालू ने निकाल ली आंख, फिर भी लड़ता रहा बुजुर्ग, घायल होकर 2 किमी चला और फिर...

Karnataka Hindi News: कर्नाटक के उत्तर कन्नड़ जिले में गुरुवार को 70 साल के बुजुर्ग पर जंगली भालू ने हमला कर दिया. शख्स ने हिम्मत से भालू का सामना किया और उसकी जान बच गई. हालांकि, उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है और उसका बेलगावी के एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है. घायल बुजुर्ग का नाम विट्टू शलाके है और वह महाराष्ट्र का रहने वाला है.

