Opposition Unity: ऐसे कैसे बनेगी बात, AAP-कांग्रेस में रार, क्या 2024 से पहले ढेर हो जाएगी विपक्षी एकता?
Opposition Unity: ऐसे कैसे बनेगी बात, AAP-कांग्रेस में रार, क्या 2024 से पहले ढेर हो जाएगी विपक्षी एकता?

BJP Vs Opposition: कांग्रेस नेता अजय माकन ने कहा, हाल के हफ्तों में केजरीवाल की राजनीतिक पैंतरेबाजी ने कई लोगों को हैरान कर दिया है. इन कामों का कारण भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में जेल से बचने की उनकी कोशिश है, जिसमें उनके दो सहयोगी पहले से ही जेल में हैं.

Opposition Unity: ऐसे कैसे बनेगी बात, AAP-कांग्रेस में रार, क्या 2024 से पहले ढेर हो जाएगी विपक्षी एकता?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: एक तरफ 2024 से पहले विपक्षी एकता के सुर गाए जा रहे हैं तो दूसरी तरफ आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस के बीच रार बढ़ती जा रही है. इन दोनों पार्टियों की तल्खियां विपक्षी एकता की दुश्मन गई है. आप-कांग्रेस एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ जमकर छींटाकशी कर रहे हैं. रविवार को भी जुबानी तीर बंद नहीं हुए. कांग्रेस की तरफ से आम आदमी पार्टी को अजय माकन ने खरी-खरी सुनाई.

