PM Modi: भारत लौटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जेपी नड्डा से पूछा, देश में क्या चल रहा है?
topStories1hindi1754368
Hindi Newsदेश

PM Modi: भारत लौटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जेपी नड्डा से पूछा, देश में क्या चल रहा है?

PM Modi News: अमेरिका और मिस्र की राजकीय यात्रा से भारत लौटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा और अन्य नेताओं से पूछा कि देश में क्या चल रहा है?

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi: भारत लौटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जेपी नड्डा से पूछा, देश में क्या चल रहा है?

PM Modi and JP Nadda: अमेरिका और मिस्र की राजकीय यात्रा से भारत लौटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा और अन्य नेताओं से पूछा कि देश में क्या चल रहा है?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?