Owaisi का मोदी सरकार को चैलेंज, कहा- दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करके दिखाएं
Owaisi का मोदी सरकार को चैलेंज, कहा- दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करके दिखाएं

Asaduddin Owaisi ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने मंगलवार को तेलंगाना के आदिलाबाद में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अगर बीजेपी में इतना दम है तो उनकी लीडरशीप वाली सरकार चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक क्यों नहीं कर देती.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Owaisi का मोदी सरकार को चैलेंज, कहा- दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करके दिखाएं

Asaduddin Owaisi Statement: AIMIM के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने  गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने मंगलवार को तेलंगाना के आदिलाबाद में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अगर बीजेपी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार में इतना दम है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक क्यों नहीं कर देती. बता दें कि बीजेपी के राज्य प्रमुख बंदी संजय ने दावा किया था कि वह तेलंगाना के पुराने शहर में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी.  बंदी संजय के इस बयान पर ओवैसी ने पलटवार किया है. 

