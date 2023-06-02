Weather Update: आंधी-बारिश ने दिलाई लोगों को गर्मी से राहत, अब आगे कैसा रहेगा मौसम? IMD ने जारी किया ये बड़ा अपडेट

Weather Forecast Today: मई का महीना गुजर चुका है लेकिन एक के बाद एक आए पश्चिमी विक्षोभों की वजह से लोगों को तेज गर्मी का अहसास नहीं हुआ. अब जून के मौसम के बारे में बड़ा अपडेट आया है. 

All India Weather Update: दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ रहा है. मॉनसून की 29 मई तक रफ्तार थोड़ी सुस्त रही थी लेकिन अब लगातार आगे बढ़ रहा है. मॉनसून के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी हिस्से में एक साथ पहुंचने की संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है. हर साल सबसे पहले मॉनसून की शुरुआत केरल से मानी जाती है. हालांकि इस बार इसमें थोड़ा विलंब लग रहा है. ऐसे में लोगों को थोड़ा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है. 

