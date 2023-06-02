HC on Name Change: यूपी बोर्ड के अफसरों को हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार, नाम बदलने को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा आदेश
topStories1hindi1721756
Hindi Newsदेश

HC on Name Change: यूपी बोर्ड के अफसरों को हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार, नाम बदलने को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा आदेश

Process of Name Change:  कानूनी प्रक्रिया अपनाकर शाहनवाज ने अपना नाम बदलकर मोहम्मद समीर राव कर लिया था. उसने सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2020 में अखबार में इसे लेकर विज्ञापन दिया था.अब शिक्षा से जुड़े दस्तावेजों में नाम में बदलाव के लिए उसने यूपी बोर्ड में आवेदन किया. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

HC on Name Change: यूपी बोर्ड के अफसरों को हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार, नाम बदलने को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा आदेश

Constitution on Name Change: पसंद का नाम रखने को लेकर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने अहम फैसला सुनाया है. हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, पसंद का नाम रखने का अधिकार भारतीय संविधान के मौलिक अधिकारों के दायरे में आता है. जस्टिस अजय भनोट ने समीर राव की रिट याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह फैसला सुनाया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
Dhan prapti ke totke
खत्‍म हो जाएगी धन से जुड़ी हर समस्‍या, आजमाकर देख लें ये अचूक टोटके
Noida
नोएडा की इस नदी के पानी का रंग क्यों हो गया लाल, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह