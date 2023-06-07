UK जाने के लिए आतिशी को मिली राजनीतिक मंजूरी, केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली HC को बताया
UK जाने के लिए आतिशी को मिली राजनीतिक मंजूरी, केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली HC को बताया

Delhi Latest News: केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से कहा है कि आतिशी के पास डिप्लोमेटिक पासपोर्ट है, ऐसे में अगर वो चाहे तो वीजा के लिए अप्लाई कर सकती हैं. आतिशी की आधिकारिक यात्रा को मंगलवार को ही राजनीतिक मंजूरी मिल चुकी है.

Delhi NCR News: केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को सूचित किया है कि दिल्ली की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री आतिशी को यूनाइटेड किंगडम की आधिकारिक यात्रा के लिए राजनीतिक मंजूरी दी जा चुकी है. वो चाहे तो अब वीजा के लिए अप्लाई कर सकती हैं. आतिशी को 15 जून को होने वाली कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलने के लिए कैम्ब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी ने आमंत्रित किया है. उनका कहना था कि केंद्र सरकार यात्रा के लिए आवश्यक मंजूरी देने में देरी कर रही है, लिहाजा कोर्ट केंद्र को इस पर जल्द फैसला लेने के बारे में निर्देश दे.

