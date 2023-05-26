Mughal History: क्रूर औरंगजेब को दयालु बताने वाले किस आधार पर देते हैं दलील? खुल गया कच्चा चिट्ठा
Aurangzeb Order: ज्ञानवापी केस (Gyanvapi Case) में मुस्लिम पक्ष की नई याचिका दायर की है. जिला अदालत में मुस्लिम पक्ष की याचिका में परिसर का ASI से सर्वे कराने पर आपत्ति जताई गई है. अंजुमन इंतजामिया मस्जिद कमेटी ने मस्जिद परिसर में 'शिवलिंग' की खोज से इनकार किया है और विश्वेश्वर मंदिर पर मुस्लिम आक्रमण की बात नकारी है.

Mughal Era Facts: काशी (Kashi) की ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद (Gyanvapi Mosque) में जो फव्वारा मिला है वो फव्वारा ही है या फिर काशी विश्वनाथ (Kashi Vishwanath) का पवित्र शिवलिंग? हर कोई चाहता है कि इस बैचैनी का जल्द ही नतीजा निकले. लेकिन मामला है कि एक कोर्ट से दूसरी कोर्ट और दूसरी से तीसरी कोर्ट ऐसी चार अदालतों में घूम रहा है. ज्ञानवापी परिसर के ASI सर्वे को लेकर आज इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में फिर सुनवाई है. काशी की जिला अदालत में भी मुस्लिम पक्ष ने याचिका दी है और ASI सर्वे पर ऐतराज जताया है. लेकिन क्या ये मुकदमा भविष्य की बजाय इतिहास की ओर जा रहा है क्योंकि अब दलीलें यहां पर आ गई हैं कि औरंगजेब ने मंदिर तुड़वाया ही नहीं था. दलीलें ये दी जा रही हैं कि औरंगजेब तो बड़ा ही न्याय प्रिय, शांतप्रिय शासक था. वो तो जितनी कद्र और सम्मान मस्जिदों की करता था, उसके मन में उतना ही सम्मान मंदिरों के लिए था.

