Bihar Bridge: तेजप्रताप का विपक्ष पर पलटवार, कहा- हम पुल बनाते हैं और बीजेपी गिराती है
topStories1hindi1726393
Hindi Newsदेश

Bihar Bridge: तेजप्रताप का विपक्ष पर पलटवार, कहा- हम पुल बनाते हैं और बीजेपी गिराती है

Bihar Bridge Collapses:  पुल के ढहने का वीडियो वायरल होने पर बिहार बीजेपी ने एक बयान जारी कर नीतीश के इस्तीफे की मांग की है. इस बीच, बिहार सरकार में मंत्री तेजप्रताप यादव ने पलटवार किया है और बीजेपी पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है. 

  

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar Bridge: तेजप्रताप का विपक्ष पर पलटवार, कहा- हम पुल बनाते हैं और बीजेपी गिराती है

Tej Pratap Yadav Statement: बिहार के भागलपुर में निर्माणाधीन पुल ढहने पर नीतीश सरकार विपक्ष के निशाने पर है. पुल के ढहने का वीडियो वायरल होने पर बिहार बीजेपी ने एक बयान जारी कर नीतीश के इस्तीफे की मांग की है. इस बीच, बिहार सरकार में मंत्री तेजप्रताप यादव ने पलटवार किया है और बीजेपी पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर