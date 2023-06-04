'भाजपा नफरत की राजनीति करती है..' अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों दिया ये बयान?
topStories1hindi1724683
Hindi Newsदेश

'भाजपा नफरत की राजनीति करती है..' अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों दिया ये बयान?

Akhilesh Yadav: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के पूर्व अध्‍यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) पर नफरत की राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि वह समाज को आपस में लड़ाने का काम कर रही है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

'भाजपा नफरत की राजनीति करती है..' अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों दिया ये बयान?

Akhilesh Yadav: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के पूर्व अध्‍यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) पर नफरत की राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि वह समाज को आपस में लड़ाने का काम कर रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC के अब इस एक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मेकर्स पर लगे इल्जामों पर कह गए बड़ी बात