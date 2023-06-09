Wrestlers Protest: 'उसके साथ कुछ गलत हुआ...' बृजभूषण की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, इंटरनेशनल रेफरी ने दी गवाही
Wrestlers Protest: 'उसके साथ कुछ गलत हुआ...' बृजभूषण की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, इंटरनेशनल रेफरी ने दी गवाही

Brijbhushan Singh: एफआईआर के मुताबिक, मैं सबसे लंबी रेसलर्स में से एक थी. इसलिए मुझे अंतिम पंक्ति में खड़े होना था. मैं आखिरी लाइन में खड़ी थी और बाकी रेसलर्स के पोजिशन लेने का वेट कर रही थी. आरोपी आया और मेरे साइड में खड़ा हो गया. अचानक मैं हैरान रह गई क्योंकि मुझे एक हाथ अपनी कमर के नीचे महसूस हुआ.

Wrestlers Vs Brijbhushan Singh: रेसलिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (WFI) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की मुसीबतें बढ़ सकती हैं. उन पर 6 पहलवानों ने यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाया है, जिसके बाद WFI चीफ पर दो एफआईआर भी दर्ज की कई हैं. अब उनके खिलाफ एक इंटरनेशनल रेफरी जगबीर सिंह ने गवाही दी है. जगबीर सिंह के मुताबिक, बृजभूषण ने एक महिला पहलवान को आपत्तिजनक तरीके से छुआ था, तब उसने खुद को छुड़ाया था और वह धक्का देकर उनसे दूर हो गई थी. 

