कांग्रेस विधायक ने किया 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' का आह्वान, पार्टी ने किया किनारा, कह दी ये बड़ी बात
topStories1hindi1742237
Hindi Newsदेश

कांग्रेस विधायक ने किया 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' का आह्वान, पार्टी ने किया किनारा, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

Chhattisgarh: छत्तीसगढ़ की कांग्रेस विधायक अनीता शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' बनाने के लिए लोगों से एकजुट होने का आह्वान किया. उन्होंने हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनाने की बात पर जोर देते हुए सभी हिन्दुओं को आगे आने को कहा.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

कांग्रेस विधायक ने किया 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' का आह्वान, पार्टी ने किया किनारा, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

Chhattisgarh: छत्तीसगढ़ की कांग्रेस विधायक अनीता शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' बनाने के लिए लोगों से एकजुट होने का आह्वान किया. उन्होंने हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनाने की बात पर जोर देते हुए सभी हिन्दुओं को आगे आने को कहा. धरसीवा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की विधायक अनीता शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को रायपुर को अपने गढ़ में एक 'धर्म सभा' को संबोधित करते हुए हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाने के लिए एकता का आह्वान किया और अपील की कि सभी हिंदुओं को एक साथ आना चाहिए. उनके बयान की वीडियो क्लिप सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई