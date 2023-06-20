दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सीएम केजरीवाल ने लिखी एलजी को चिट्ठी, कही यह बड़ी बात
topStories1hindi1745530
Hindi Newsदेश

दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सीएम केजरीवाल ने लिखी एलजी को चिट्ठी, कही यह बड़ी बात

Delhi Law And Order: मुख्यमंत्री ने एलजी से दिल्ली कानून व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए तुरंत प्रभावी कदम उठाने की अपील की है. उन्होंने लिखा कि वह इस मुद्दे पर किसी भी तरह के सहयोग के लिए तैयार हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर सीएम केजरीवाल ने लिखी एलजी को चिट्ठी, कही यह बड़ी बात

Delhi News: मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना को पत्र लिखकर दिल्ली में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की है. गुरुवार को लिखे अपने पत्र में सीएम ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय राजधानी कानून व्यवस्था की हालत बहुत चिंताजनक है. पिछले 24 घंटे में दिल्ली के अलग-अलग इलाकों में चार हत्याएं हुई हैं. 
मुख्यमंत्री ने एलजी से दिल्ली कानून व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए तुरंत प्रभावी कदम उठाने की अपील की है. उन्होंने लिखा कि वह इस मुद्दे पर किसी भी तरह के सहयोग के लिए तैयार हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी