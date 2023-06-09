West Bengal Politics: ममता बनर्जी के लिए खतरे की घंटी, माकपा के साथ मिलकर Congress ने कर दिया खेल!
West Bengal Politics: ममता बनर्जी के लिए खतरे की घंटी, माकपा के साथ मिलकर Congress ने कर दिया खेल!

Congress की पश्चिम बंगाल इकाई के अध्यक्ष अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने शुक्रवार को घोषणा की कि उनकी पार्टी प्रदेश में आगामी पंचायत चुनाव मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (MCP) के साथ गठबंधन में लड़ेगी.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

West Bengal Politics: ममता बनर्जी के लिए खतरे की घंटी, माकपा के साथ मिलकर Congress ने कर दिया खेल!

Kolkata Politics: पश्चिम बंगाल में 8 जुलाई से पंचायत चुनाव होने वाले हैं. इस पर पश्चिम बंगाल कांग्रेस इकाई के अध्यक्ष अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से 8 जुलाई को होने वाले चुनाव में माकपा के साथ पूरा सहयोग करने को कहा है.  मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस और माकपा पंचायत चुनाव मिलकर लड़ेंगी. कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं से इस मामले में माकपा को हर प्रकार का सहयोग देने के लिए पहले ही कह दिया है. चौधरी का यह बयान ऐसे समय में आया है, जब त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज प्रणाली की करीब 75,000 सीट पर चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है, जो 15 जून तक चलेगी.

