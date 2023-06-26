Delhi Metro के सभी 289 स्टेशनों को 15 घंटे में किया कवर, बनाया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड
Delhi Metro के सभी 289 स्टेशनों को 15 घंटे में किया कवर, बनाया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Delhi Metro Stations: 70 से अधिक देशों की यात्रा कर चुके शशांक मनु ने 2021 में यह रिकॉर्ड बनाया हालांकि उन्हें इस साल अप्रैल में ही उन्हें गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त हुआ.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Delhi Metro World Record: दिल्ली के एक शख्स ने 15 घंटे, 22 मिनट और 49 सेकंड के भीतर राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के सभी 286 मेट्रो स्टेशनों को कवर करने के बाद गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है. 70 से अधिक देशों की यात्रा कर चुके शशांक मनु ने 2021 में रिकॉर्ड बनाया हालांकि उन्हें इस साल अप्रैल में ही उन्हें गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स सर्टिफिकेट प्राप्त हुआ.

