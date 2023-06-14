Karnataka कांग्रेस की सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने अपने इस बयान से बढ़ा दी पार्टी की मुश्किलें
Karnataka कांग्रेस की सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने अपने इस बयान से बढ़ा दी पार्टी की मुश्किलें

Parameshwara के 'दलित सीएम' को लेकर दिए गए एक बयान को लेकर हलचल तेज हो गई है. परमेश्वर ने राज्य में 'दलित सीएम' नहीं बनाने की बात कहकर सियासी सरगर्मी बढ़ा दी है.

Jun 14, 2023

Karnataka Congress: कर्नाटक के गृह मंत्री और प्रमुख दलित नेता डॉ. जी परमेश्वर के 'दलित सीएम' को लेकर दिए गए एक बयान को लेकर हलचल तेज हो गई है. परमेश्वर ने राज्य में 'दलित सीएम' नहीं बनाने की बात कहकर सियासी सरगर्मी बढ़ा दी है. परमेश्वर ने ये भी दावा कर दिया है कि कर्नाटक कांग्रेस की सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है.

