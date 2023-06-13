Love Jihad: दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने देवबंद जाकर की थी मांग
Darul Uloom Deoband on Love Jihad: देश में मुसलमानों के सबसे बड़े मजहबी शिक्षण संस्थान दारुल उलूम देवबंद ने लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार कर दिया. दो हिंदू संगठनों ने इस संबंध में दारुल उलूम के प्रबंधन से मांग उठाई थी. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:46 AM IST

Darul Uloom Deoband refuses to issue on Love Jihad: मुजफ्फरनगर हिंदूवादी नेताओं को लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से दारूल-उल-उलूम ने इनकार कर दिया है. सहारनपुर पुलिस की मध्यस्थता से की गई कोशिश भी हिंदूवादी नेताओं के लिए नाकाफी साबित हुई. दारूल-उल-उलूम ने लव जिहाद पर बात करने तक से इनकार कर दिया, जिसके बाद हिंदूवादी नेता वापस लौट गए. हिंदूवादी नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया है कि दारूल-उल-उलूम पूरे देश में लव जिहाद को समर्थन दे रहा है. इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने लव जिहाद के नाम पर मुस्लिम युवकों को फंडिंग तक करने के भी संगीन आरोप लगाए.

