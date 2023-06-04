दिल्ली को मिलेगी नई मेट्रो सिल्वर लाइन, नए रूट पर होंगे 14 स्टॉप, देखें स्टेशनों की लिस्ट
Delhi Metro Silver Line: दिल्ली मेट्रो एक नया रूट लाने की तैयारी में है. दिल्ली मेट्रो के नवीनतम रूट को दिल्ली मेट्रो सिल्वर लाइन के नाम से जाना जाएगा. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह दिल्ली मेट्रो की लाइन 10 होगी.

Jun 04, 2023

Delhi Metro Silver Line: दिल्ली मेट्रो एक नया रूट लाने की तैयारी में है. दिल्ली मेट्रो के नवीनतम रूट को दिल्ली मेट्रो सिल्वर लाइन के नाम से जाना जाएगा. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह दिल्ली मेट्रो की लाइन 10 होगी. नए रूट में 15 स्टॉप होंगे. आइये आपको बताते हैं इस रूट के सभी स्टॉप के नाम और अन्य डिटेल के बारे में सबकुछ.

