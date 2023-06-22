Monsoon Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कब एंट्री करने जा रहा है मानसून? मौसम विभाग ने बता दी तारीख, 3 महीने तक होगी झमाझम बारिश
Delhi NCR Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून कब एंट्री करने जा रहा है? इसके बारे में मौसम विभाग ने बड़ी खुशखबरी जारी कर दी है. इस खबर से लोग राहत की सांस ले सकते हैं.

Jun 22, 2023

Delhi NCR Monsoon Entry Date: अरब सागर में उत्पन्न हुए चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के बाद देश में मानसून एक्सप्रेस के डिरेल होने की आशंका जताई जा रही थी. कहा जा रहा था कि अब शायद मानसून सीजन आगे खिसक सकता है. मौसम विभाग ने इसे लेकर बड़ी खुशखबरी जारी की है. IMD के अनुसार अगले 2-3 दिनों में मानसून प्रायद्वीपीय भारत से ओडिशा, बंगाल, बिहार, झारखंड और पूर्वी यूपी में आगे बढ़ जाएगा. इसके लिए देश में मौसम की परिस्थितियां अनुकूल बनी हुई हैं. 

