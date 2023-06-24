Delhi NCR Rain Alert: उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलने वाली है राहत, दिल्ली-NCR में 2 दिन होगी झमाझम बरसात; मौसम विभाग का 'यलो अलर्ट'
Delhi NCR Rain Alert: उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलने वाली है राहत, दिल्ली-NCR में 2 दिन होगी झमाझम बरसात; मौसम विभाग का 'यलो अलर्ट'

Weather Forecast Today: उमस भरी ने इन दिनों सभी के पसीने छुड़ा रखे हैं. अब मौसम विभाग ने बारिश को लेकर राहत वाला बड़ा अपडेट जारी किया है. आप भी इस अपडेट को जानकर खुश हो जाएंगे. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:30 AM IST

Delhi NCR Rain Alert: उमस भरी गर्मी से मिलने वाली है राहत, दिल्ली-NCR में 2 दिन होगी झमाझम बरसात; मौसम विभाग का 'यलो अलर्ट'

Delhi NCR Rain News: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में इन दिनों उमस भरी गर्मी पड़ रही है. कूलर के सामने भी लोगों का पसीना नहीं सूख पा रहा है. लोगों को अब बेसब्री से मानसून का इंतजार है. हालांकि अभी उसके आगमन में थोड़ा वक्त है. इसी बीच मौसम विभाग ने राहत देने वाली खबर जारी की है. मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि 2 दिनों तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में झमाझम बारिश होगी. इस दौरान तेज हवाएं भी चलेंगी, जिससे लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिलेगी. 

