Delhi NCR Weather Update: आंधी- बारिश ने गिराया दिल्ली-एनसीआर का पारा, लोगों को गर्मी से मिली राहत; जानें आज कैसा रहेगा मौसम
Weather Forecast Today: दिल्ली-एनसीआर का मौसम बदल गया है. गुरुवार को दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत कई जगहों पर धूल भरी आंधी और बारिश आई. जिससे मई की तेज गर्मी से लोगों को काफी राहत मिली. 

May 26, 2023, 04:44 AM IST

Weather Update Today of 26 May 2023: गर्मी से तप रहे दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों को हिमालय में सक्रिय हुए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से काफी राहत मिली है. इस विक्षोभ की वजह से उत्तरी भारत का मौसम अचानक बदल गया है. अब यह विक्षोभ पहाड़ी इलाकों से नीचे उतरकर उत्तरी मैदानी इलाकों की ओर बढ़ रहा है, जिससे अब उत्तरी राज्यों में भी मौसमी गतिविधियां तेज हो गई हैं और जगह-जगह आंधी और बारिश आ रही हैं. इसी तरह चक्रवाती हवाओं का एक क्षेत्र बांग्लादेश के ऊपर बना बना हुआ है.

