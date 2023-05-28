Delhi Police का पहलवानों पर एक्शन, 40 मिनट तक चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा; जंतर-मंतर को कराया खाली
Delhi Police का पहलवानों पर एक्शन, 40 मिनट तक चला हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा; जंतर-मंतर को कराया खाली

Wrestlers Protest Upcoming Update: दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज जंतर-मंतर पर धरना दे रहे पहलवानों के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है. पुलिस ने नए संसद भवन के सामने उग्र रूप से जा रहे पहलवानों और उनके समर्थकों को हिरासत में लिया है.

Written By  Aditya Pratap Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए महिला महापंचायत के लिए नए संसद भवन के सामने उग्र रूप से जा रहे पहलवानों और उनके कई समर्थकों को हिरासत में लिया है. 40 मिनट चले जबरदस्त एक्शन के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने जंतर-मंतर से पहलवानों का धरनास्थल पूरी तरह से हटा दिया. बजरंग, साक्षी, विनेश और संगीता फोगाट समेत कई पहलवान और समर्थक हिरासत में हैं.

