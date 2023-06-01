दिल्ली पुलिस ने व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए गवाहों को भेजा समन, कोर्ट ने लगा दी क्लास, जानें पूरा माजरा
topStories1hindi1719587
Hindi Newsदेश

दिल्ली पुलिस ने व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए गवाहों को भेजा समन, कोर्ट ने लगा दी क्लास, जानें पूरा माजरा

Delhi Police: दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने सरकारी गवाहों को केवल व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए समन भेजने के लिए पुलिस की आलोचना की और मामले को ‘‘उचित कार्रवाई’’ के लिए पुलिस उपायुक्त (पश्चिम जिला) को संदर्भित कर दिया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

दिल्ली पुलिस ने व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए गवाहों को भेजा समन, कोर्ट ने लगा दी क्लास, जानें पूरा माजरा

Delhi Police: दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने सरकारी गवाहों को केवल व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए समन भेजने के लिए पुलिस की आलोचना की और मामले को ‘‘उचित कार्रवाई’’ के लिए पुलिस उपायुक्त (पश्चिम जिला) को संदर्भित कर दिया. अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश हेमराज पंजाबी बाग पुलिस थाने में दर्ज हत्या के एक मामले में सुनवाई कर रहे हैं जिसमें अब अभियोजन पक्ष को सबूत पेश करने हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार