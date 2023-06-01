Double Murder in Delhi: दिल्ली में मां-बेटी का गला रेतकर मर्डर, पड़ोसी की बाल्कनी से फ्लैट में पहुंची पुलिस; करीबी का हाथ होने की आशंका
Double Murder in Delhi: दिल्ली के शाहदरा में मां-बेटी का गला रेतकर मर्डर कर दिया गया. घटना एक-दो दिन पुरानी है. पुलिस को बुधवार रात को घटना के बारे में सूचना मिली, जिसके बाद यह वारदात सामने आई.

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:54 AM IST

Double Murder of mother daughter in Delhi Shahdara Krishna Nagar: दिल्ली में शाहदरा जिले के कृष्णा नगर इलाके में बुधवार लूटपाट के बाद मां-बेटी का मर्डर कर दिया गया. फ्लैट से दुर्गंध आने पर पड़ोसियों को शक हुआ, जिसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई. मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घर की लॉबी से दोनों के शव (Double Murder in Delhi) बरामद किए. मृतकों की शिनाख्त राजरानी (64) और इनकी बेटी गिन्नी करार (30) के रूप में हुई है. पुलिस को शक है कि इस वारदात में किसी नजदीकी परिजन का हाथ हो सकता है. 

