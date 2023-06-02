Electric Mohalla Buses: अगले 2 साल में दिल्ली में बदल जाएगा ट्रांसपोर्ट का साधन, सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी इलेक्ट्रिक मोहल्ला बसें
Electric Mohalla Buses: अगले 2 साल में दिल्ली में बदल जाएगा ट्रांसपोर्ट का साधन, सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी इलेक्ट्रिक मोहल्ला बसें

Electric Buses: दिल्ली में मेट्रो के बाद अब ट्रांसपोर्ट के क्षेत्र में एक नई क्रांति होने जा रही है. अब शहर में इलेक्ट्रिक मोहल्ला बसें शुरू होने जा रही हैं. 

Electric Mohalla Buses: अगले 2 साल में दिल्ली में बदल जाएगा ट्रांसपोर्ट का साधन, सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी इलेक्ट्रिक मोहल्ला बसें

Mohalla Buses in Delhi: राजधानी दिल्ली में मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों की सफलता के बाद अब एक नई शुरुआत होने जा रही है. केजरीवाल सरकार की ओर से अब शहर की सड़कों पर छोटे आकार की इलेक्ट्रिक मोहल्ला बसों (Electric Mohalla Buses) की शुरूआत की जा रही है. यह कदम शहर की सार्वजनिक परिवहन प्रणाली को सुदृढ़ करने की दिशा में उठाया जा रहा है. इस मोहल्ला बस सेवा के उपयुक्त मार्गों का निर्धारण करने के लिए डीटीसी ने गुरूवार से विस्तृत सर्वे कर दिया है. यह सर्वे 1 जून से 15 जून तक चलेगा. इसके लिए 23 तकनीकी टीमों को स्टडी के लिए तैनात किया गया है. 

