Fake Butter-Ghee: सावधान! कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे जहर! अमूल के रैपर में नकली घी-बटर बेचने वाले रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Fake Butter-Ghee: सावधान! कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे जहर! अमूल के रैपर में नकली घी-बटर बेचने वाले रैकेट का भंडाफोड़

Noida News: यूपी पुलिस ने गिरोह के सरगना समेत 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि गिरोह के 6 अन्य सदस्यों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है. पुलिस को आरोपियों के पास से 65 लाख का मक्खन नामी ब्रांड के रैपर और नकली घी-मक्खन बनाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी बरामद हुई है.

Fake Butter-Ghee: सावधान! कहीं आप भी तो नहीं खा रहे जहर! अमूल के रैपर में नकली घी-बटर बेचने वाले रैकेट का भंडाफोड़

Crime News: उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा की कोतवाली फेज-3 पुलिस ने एक बड़े गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है. यह गिरोह अमूल जैसी ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के रैपर और पैकिंग में सस्ती और कम गुणवत्ता वाली कंपनियों के मक्खन-घी शहर और आसपास के कस्बों में बेचता था. पुलिस ने गिरोह के सरगना समेत 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि गिरोह के 6 अन्य सदस्यों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है. पुलिस को आरोपियों के पास से 65 लाख का मक्खन नामी ब्रांड के रैपर और नकली घी-मक्खन बनाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी बरामद हुई है.

