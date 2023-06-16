मुखर्जी नगर के कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी आग पर दिल्ली HC ने लिया संज्ञान, जारी किया नोटिस
Mukherjee Nagar: दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को मुखर्जी नगर इलाके के एक कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी आग पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है. हाई कोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार, दिल्ली फायर सर्विस, एमसीडी, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है. सभी एजेसियों को दो हफ्ते में जवाब दाखिल करना है. इसके साथ ही कोर्ट ने फायर सर्विस डिपार्टमेंट से इस तरह के कोचिंग संस्थानों का फायर सेफ्टी ऑडिट करने का भी निर्देश दिया है.

